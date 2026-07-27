/Spain: Fresh wildfires break out in Valencia

Published: Jul 27, 2026, 11:57 IST | Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 11:57 IST
A devastating wildfire emergency is unfolding in southwestern France, where more than 250,000 people have been forced to evacuate as massive blazes continue to spread. Authorities say the fires have advanced to within 15 kilometres of Bordeaux, with strong winds accelerating the flames and prompting fresh evacuation orders. The crisis comes as parts of Spain are also battling major wildfires, raising concerns over a worsening fire season across Europe.