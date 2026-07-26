/West Asia on edge | Iran war sparks fears of Nuclear Arms race as Saudi Arabia and Turkey Rearm

West Asia's security landscape is undergoing a dramatic transformation following the Iran conflict. Saudi Arabia is advancing its civilian nuclear ambitions, Turkey is seeking to rejoin the F-35 fighter jet program, and regional powers are rapidly reassessing their military strategies and deterrence capabilities. The shifting balance of power has reignited concerns about a possible regional arms race. While Saudi Arabia deepens its strategic ties with the United States and maintains close defense cooperation with Pakistan, Turkey is pushing to regain access to fifth-generation stealth fighters. Meanwhile, Israel continues to maintain one of the region's most advanced militaries under its long-standing policy of nuclear ambiguity.