/Germany in political turmoil | Friedrich Merz reshuffles Cabinet after minister's resignation

Germany is witnessing its first major cabinet reshuffle under Chancellor Friedrich Merz after a political controversy forced a senior minister to resign. The shake-up follows the resignation of senior CDU leader Jens Spahn, triggering significant changes within Germany's federal government. Chancellor Merz has appointed new ministers and indicated that additional cabinet changes could follow in the coming days. The political overhaul comes as Germany faces economic challenges, declining public approval, and growing political pressure from the Alternative for Germany (AfD).