Japan's debt dilemma deepens

Japan has unveiled one of its biggest economic transformation plans in decades, announcing a massive 370 trillion yen ($2.5 trillion) investment strategy through 2040. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's government aims to strengthen Japan's leadership in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, biotechnology, defense, clean energy, and shipbuilding while boosting long-term economic growth. The ambitious blueprint is designed to improve productivity, reduce dependence on China, and keep Japan competitive in the global AI race. However, economists and investors are raising concerns over how the government plans to finance the enormous spending package, especially with Japan already carrying one of the world's highest public debt burdens.