/Meta faces scrutiny after report alleges thousands of AI nudify app ads

Meta is facing fresh scrutiny after a report alleged that thousands of advertisements promoting AI-powered "nudify" apps were allowed to run across Facebook and Instagram. The apps reportedly use artificial intelligence to generate fake nude images, raising concerns over privacy, consent, online safety, and platform moderation. The revelations have sparked criticism from lawmakers, digital rights advocates, and child safety groups, who are questioning how such ads were approved and distributed on Meta's platforms. Watch the full report for the latest details and reactions.