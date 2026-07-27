/Russia-Ukraine war: Two killed in Rostov-On Don

The Russia-Ukraine war continues to claim lives as at least two people were killed in Russia's Rostov-on-Don following an attack that authorities say caused significant damage. The latest incident comes amid ongoing cross-border strikes, drone attacks, and escalating military operations between Moscow and Kyiv. As the conflict enters another intense phase, both sides continue to exchange attacks, raising concerns over regional security and the prospects for peace. Watch the full report for the latest updates from the battlefield and reactions from officials.