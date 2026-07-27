/Delhi protests: Top court's big remark on protest crackdown

Published: Jul 27, 2026, 12:57 IST | Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 12:57 IST
The Supreme Court has made a significant observation amid growing controversy over the handling of protests in Delhi. The court's remarks come as questions mount over restrictions, police action, and the right to peaceful protest.
The case has reignited a wider debate on civil liberties, public order, and democratic rights, with protesters, political leaders, and legal experts closely watching the developments. What did the top court say, and what could it mean for future demonstrations across India?