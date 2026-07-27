/Toy Story 5 crosses $1 Billion worldwide, becomes 2026's highest-grossing film

Disney and Pixar have another blockbuster on their hands. Toy Story 5 has officially crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing movie of 2026 so far. The animated sequel earned $448 million in North America and $573 million internationally, pushing its worldwide total past $1.02 billion. The milestone places Toy Story 5 ahead of other billion-dollar hits this year and reinforces the enduring popularity of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the beloved franchise. Can any upcoming release challenge Pixar's latest box-office juggernaut? Watch the full report for the latest numbers and Hollywood's biggest winners of the year.