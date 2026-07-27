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Pak eyes defence pact with Qatar & Turkiye

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 22:57 IST | Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 22:57 IST
Pakistan is expanding a defense pact with Saudi Arabia into a broader regional security bloc that analysts call an "Islamic NATO," with ongoing talks to include Turkey and Qatar. 

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