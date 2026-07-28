/Nepal seeks India's approval for national ID card as travel document

Published: Jul 28, 2026, 07:27 IST | Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 07:27 IST
Nepal has formally requested India to recognize its National Identity Card as a valid travel document for Nepali citizens entering the country. If approved, the National Identity Card would become the third accepted travel document alongside passports and citizenship certificates.
The proposal, submitted through diplomatic channels, aims to simplify air and land travel between the two neighboring countries. Nepali authorities say the move could make cross-border movement more convenient for travelers while strengthening people-to-people connectivity.