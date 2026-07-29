/Protests Against Benjamin Netanyahu During His Visit to the United States | Trump-Netanyahu Meet

Published: Jul 29, 2026, 21:12 IST | Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 21:12 IST
Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Washington, D.C., to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the United States as he met President Donald Trump at the White House. Protesters called for an end to the Gaza conflict and criticized Israel's military operations, while the two leaders discussed regional security, Iran, and broader Middle East developments. Watch the latest updates, key moments from the protests, and highlights from the Trump-Netanyahu meeting.