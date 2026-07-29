/Monsoon wreaks havoc in India: Assam devastated by worst floods in six decades

India continues to battle relentless monsoon rains as severe flooding disrupts normal life across several states. In Assam, the flood death toll has risen to 66, with more than 6.5 lakh people affected across 10 districts. Hundreds of villages remain submerged, thousands of hectares of farmland have been damaged, and rescue operations are continuing with the Indian Air Force airlifting and airdropping relief supplies. Gujarat has also witnessed widespread flooding after receiving significantly higher rainfall than last year. More than 42,000 people have been shifted to safer locations as authorities remain on high alert. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has directed officials to begin sanitation drives and damage assessments as floodwaters recede.