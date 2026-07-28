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Humpback Whale supergroup stuns South Africa
Humpback Whale supergroup stuns South Africa
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Jul 28, 2026, 23:42 IST
| Updated:
Jul 28, 2026, 23:42 IST
A South African couple found themselves in a rare situation when they witnessed a humpback whale “supergroup” consisting of nearly 300 of the giant marine mammals gathering together.
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