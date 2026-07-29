/Airbus A350-1000ULR set for Qantas fleet after landmark aviation test

Airbus and Qantas have marked a monumental milestone for international aviation as the newly developed A350-1000ULR completed a historic, record-breaking endurance test flight. Flying non-stop from Melbourne all the way back to Toulouse, France, the ultra-long-range widebody covered an astonishing 12,460 nautical miles (23,075 kilometers) in 24 hours and 24 minutes—shattering commercial flight distance records and proving its capability for Qantas' ambitious Project Sunrise.