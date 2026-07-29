/13 Indian crew members trapped at Chornomorsk port in Ukraine

Thirteen Indian seafarers are among a 15-member crew trapped aboard the cargo vessel MV Amir 1 at Ukraine’s Chornomorsk port, facing a dire and life-threatening situation amid intense regional conflict. The Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI) issued an urgent distress appeal, reporting that repeated drone and ballistic missile strikes in the immediate vicinity of the port have left the crew living under constant fear of a direct hit.