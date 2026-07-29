/Rahul Gandhi vs BJP in Parliament | Anti-Paper Leak Bill Debate Sparks Massive Uproar | Amit Shah

A heated debate over the Anti-Paper Leak Bill triggered massive disruptions in the Lok Sabha as Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched sharp attacks on the RSS and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. His remarks sparked strong objections from the Treasury benches, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju demanding that Rahul Gandhi either substantiate his allegations or apologize. The debate quickly escalated into repeated protests and adjournments as opposition and ruling alliance MPs clashed over the education system, student protests, and the government's handling of examination reforms. The Opposition also continued to demand the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament.