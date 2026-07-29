/Iran War Triggers Global Energy Crisis | Europe & Asia Face Winter Gas Shortage | LNG Supply Crunch

Europe and much of Asia are preparing for a potential winter energy crisis as the ongoing Iran conflict continues to disrupt global natural gas supplies. Analysts warn that reduced LNG availability, damage to Qatar's export infrastructure, and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could tighten global energy markets just months before peak heating demand. According to energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie, Europe's gas storage levels remain well below the target needed for winter, while Asian importers face growing competition for limited LNG cargoes. European natural gas prices have already surged, raising concerns over higher household energy bills, industrial costs, and possible gas rationing if supply conditions worsen.