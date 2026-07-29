/Pentagon Under Fire Over Iran War Casualty Records | Trump Administration Faces Backlash

The Trump administration is facing mounting criticism over how US military casualties from the Iran conflict are being reported. A controversy erupted after four American service members who died during the conflict temporarily disappeared from the Pentagon's casualty reporting website before reappearing under a different category. Critics argue the reclassification could obscure the true human cost of the conflict and influence legal and political debates surrounding the war. Democratic lawmakers have demanded greater transparency, while questions continue over whether the administration's reporting complies with the War Powers Act and provides the public with a complete picture of US military losses.