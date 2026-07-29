/Vijay's Jana Nayagan Enters UK-Ireland Box Office Top 5 | Crosses $31 Million Worldwide

Vijay's political thriller Jananayagan continues its impressive overseas run, securing a place among the top five films at the UK and Ireland box office. Despite witnessing a slower pace at the Indian box office on Monday, the film has maintained strong international momentum. The movie collected over $793,111 in the UK and Ireland, climbing to the fifth position in the regional box office rankings. With its worldwide earnings now exceeding $31 million, Jananayagan has emerged as one of the strongest-performing Indian releases overseas.