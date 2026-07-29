/US-Saudi Strikes Kill 20 in Iraq | Iran Fires Missiles, Targets Oil Tankers | Hormuz Crisis Deepens

The conflict in West Asia has intensified after joint US-Saudi airstrikes in Iraq reportedly killed at least 20 members of a former paramilitary alliance linked to pro-Iran groups. The strikes came as Iran launched ballistic missiles targeting US military positions, while the US military claimed all incoming missiles were successfully intercepted. Meanwhile, Iran says it struck oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz and has proposed a temporary maritime arrangement with Oman to manage shipping routes through the strategic waterway. Saudi Arabia also reported intercepting drones targeting key oil facilities, while Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for attacks on a Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea.