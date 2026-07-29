/Japan Hit by Devastating 7.1 Earthquake | Death Toll Rises, Rescue Operations Underway

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake has struck southwestern Japan, killing at least 13 people and leaving widespread destruction across Kumamoto Prefecture. The quake toppled buildings, damaged roads and bridges, derailed a cargo train, and sparked multiple fires. Authorities say a gas leak likely triggered a deadly explosion at a shopping mall, where several people remain missing. Around 300,000 residents have been urged to evacuate as strong aftershocks continue to shake the region. Rescue teams, supported by Japan's military, are carrying out search and relief operations while officials assess the damage. The historic Kumamoto Castle has also suffered fresh damage, years after the devastating 2016 earthquakes.