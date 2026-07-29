/Netanyahu hails Trump meeting as 'One of the Best' amid Iran tensions and White House protests

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described his latest White House meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump as "one of the best conversations" they have ever had. The high-level discussions focused on Iran's nuclear program, regional security, and the broader situation in West Asia following the Iran conflict. Netanyahu said both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and strengthening Israel's long-term security. Meanwhile, protesters gathered outside the White House, with anti-Zionist Orthodox Jewish groups, Christian organizations, and other faith-based activists calling for an end to the war in Gaza, an end to violence in the West Bank, and a renewed push for diplomacy over military action.