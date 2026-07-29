/CJP Threatens Fresh Nationwide Protest After Supreme Court Order on Student Protest Cases

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has threatened to resume nationwide protests after the Supreme Court allowed investigations into FIRs filed during the anti-exam paper leak agitation to continue. While the court directed authorities not to take coercive action against eligible student protesters and ordered the preservation of CCTV footage and electronic evidence, it did not order the withdrawal of existing cases. CJP leaders allege that the interim order contradicts assurances given by the central government during negotiations that led to the suspension of protests. Founder Abhijeet Dipke accused authorities of targeting students, while party spokesperson Saurav Das warned of fresh nationwide demonstrations if the government's commitments are not honored. Meanwhile, several states have begun withdrawing cases against eligible student protesters.