/Ukraine's Acting Defence Minister Reveals New Asymmetric War Strategy Against Russia

Ukraine's Acting Defence Minister has outlined Kyiv's evolving military strategy against Russia, stressing that Ukraine cannot match Russia "punch for punch" and must instead rely on asymmetric warfare. In an interview, he said Ukraine's deep strikes are designed to impose greater costs on Russia than they cost Ukraine to execute. He also emphasized the importance of logistics, battlefield resource management, and expanding domestic defence production, including Patriot interceptor missiles. The acting minister further expressed confidence that relations between Kyiv and Washington will develop into a long-term strategic partnership, with Ukraine contributing valuable experience from modern warfare. His remarks come amid leadership changes within Ukraine's defence establishment following President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's cabinet reshuffle.