/FIFA opens disciplinary case against Argentina after World Cup final chaos vs Spain

FIFA has officially opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina following the heated scenes that erupted after their 1-0 World Cup final defeat to Spain. Multiple Argentina players and staff members are under investigation, including Nahuel Molina, Leandro Paredes and assistant coach Roberto Ayala. The probe follows post-match altercations involving players from both teams after Spain secured their second FIFA World Cup title. FIFA's disciplinary and ethics prosecutor recommended further action, with allegations ranging from unsporting behaviour to assault under the governing body's disciplinary code.