/Trump Warns Iran After Missile Attacks On US Forces | US-Iran War Expands Across Middle East

US President Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning to Iran after Tehran launched missile attacks targeting American military assets in the Gulf region. The escalation comes after a three-day pause in hostilities between Washington and Tehran, with fighting now spreading to new fronts. Iranian state media released footage claiming to show missile launches targeting US air bases in Jordan. Jordan's military said its air defence systems intercepted several missiles before they reached their targets. In response, the United States, alongside Saudi Arabia, carried out joint air strikes against positions linked to Iran-backed groups in eastern Iraq. The strikes reportedly killed members of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces and injured dozens more.