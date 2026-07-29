/NEET Paper Leak Row: Anti-Paper Leak Bill Passed After Stormy Parliament Debate

The Anti-Paper Leak Bill has been passed in Parliament after nearly 10 hours of intense debate, repeated disruptions, and political clashes between the opposition and the government. The legislation was approved through a voice vote, following a heated discussion over examination reforms and student protests. During the Lok Sabha debate, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a strong attack on the government over the police action during the July 20 student protests. He accused the Home Minister Amit Shah of being responsible for the alleged use of force against protesters, including claims involving pellet guns. The ruling alliance strongly rejected Rahul Gandhi's allegations. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju demanded that Gandhi provide evidence for his claims and accused him of making serious allegations inside the House.