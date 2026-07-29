/India Approves Polymer ₹10 & ₹20 Banknote Trials | RBI to Test 2 Billion Plastic Currency Notes

India has approved the Reserve Bank of India's proposal to begin large-scale field trials of polymer banknotes in ₹10 and ₹20 denominations. The RBI will print 2 billion polymer notes for testing to evaluate their durability, cost-effectiveness, and performance in circulation. Officials clarified that there is no plan to replace existing paper currency, with both polymer and paper notes expected to circulate together if the pilot succeeds. Polymer banknotes, already used in over 60 countries including Australia, the UK, and Canada, last significantly longer than conventional paper notes and offer improved resistance to wear, moisture, and dirt. The move revives a proposal first announced in 2012 and aims to improve the lifespan of Indian currency while reducing long-term currency management costs.