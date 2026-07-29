/CM Vijay Reviews Chennai Metro | Andhra Braces for El Niño Impact | Temple Festivals Draw Lakhs

South India witnessed major developments today as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay reviewed the progress of the Chennai Metro Rail expansion project, aimed at improving connectivity and easing traffic congestion across Chennai. In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to prepare for a potentially severe drought due to the anticipated impact of El Niño, stressing the need to protect farmers, secure drinking water supplies, and ensure crop insurance coverage. Meanwhile, lakhs of devotees gathered for the Simhachalam Giri Pradakshina pilgrimage in Andhra Pradesh, while thousands participated in the annual Kallazhagar Temple Chariot Festival in Madurai, one of Tamil Nadu's most significant religious celebrations.