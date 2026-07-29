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US-China tech war explodes, China's AI robots face US ban

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 20:27 IST | Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 20:27 IST
The United States announced a ban targeting new imports of humanoid robots, quadruped robots, and power inverters from foreign adversaries like Beijing, citing national security risks.

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