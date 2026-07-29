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Saudi Arabia joins US-Israel war, strikes Iran's proxies in Iraq: What will Pak do?

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 22:27 IST | Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 22:27 IST
The US and Saudi Arabia have jointly struck Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq. Will this expand the conflict? What have Iran and Iraq said? Who are Iraq's Iran-backed armed groups?

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