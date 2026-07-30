/Assam Flood Death Toll Rises to 78 as Heavy Rain Triggers Fresh Alerts Across India

India's monsoon emergency continues to intensify as devastating floods wreak havoc across multiple states, with Assam remaining the worst affected. The flood death toll in Assam has climbed to 78, while more than 3 lakh people across seven districts continue to battle rising waters, damaged homes, and widespread destruction. Over 550 villages remain submerged, and more than 21,500 hectares of farmland have been destroyed, severely impacting livelihoods. Relief and rescue operations are underway as authorities distribute food, clothing, and essential supplies to affected communities. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reviewed the flood situation with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and assured all possible assistance from the central government. An inter-ministerial team has also completed its assessment of flood damage in Upper Assam.