/South Korea's Massive AI Deepfake Crackdown: New Laws, Watermarks & Tough Criminal Penalties

South Korea is rolling out one of the world's most aggressive crackdowns on AI-generated deepfakes, introducing sweeping regulations, advanced detection technology, and stricter criminal penalties. Under the country's new AI Basic Act, AI-generated content must be clearly labeled, while developers are required to embed invisible digital watermarks into AI-created media. Violations can result in significant financial penalties. The government has also strengthened laws targeting sexually explicit deepfakes, criminalizing the possession, viewing, and distribution of such content. Authorities say the measures are designed to curb online abuse, misinformation, and the misuse of artificial intelligence.