/Erling Haaland's World Cup Impact Sparks Record Tourism, Business and Global Attention for Norway

Erling Haaland's FIFA World Cup campaign became much more than a football success story. The Norwegian superstar's performances, personality, and viral fan culture transformed Norway into a global phenomenon, driving tourism, merchandise sales, and consumer spending worldwide. From the iconic Viking chant to sold-out Norway jerseys and a surge in international travel interest, Haaland's influence extended far beyond the pitch. Visa data showed spending in Norway nearly doubled during the team's matches, while Google searches for Norway jumped by around 300%. Businesses linked to Haaland also experienced record sales, proving how a modern sports icon can reshape a nation's global image and economy.