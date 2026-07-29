/Gen Alpha protests, demanding better education, rock UP & Rajasthan

Published: Jul 29, 2026, 23:42 IST | Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 23:42 IST
Thousands of schoolchildren across India took to the streets demanding better schools, improved education infrastructure, and the appointment of more teachers. The demonstrations, led largely by Gen Alpha students, highlight growing concerns over teacher shortages, inadequate classrooms, and the quality of public education. Protesters urged authorities to invest more in schools and ensure equal access to quality education for every child. The movement has sparked nationwide debate on the future of India's education system.