/Police make arrests as ₹28.5 crore seized from Minar Mondal's house

In a massive breakthrough, the West Bengal Police arrested Minar Mondal, a former government bus driver turned stone trader, after unearthing over ₹28.5 crore in cash and 15 kg of gold bars from his residence in Birbhum's Deucha village. Following a marathon 20-hour raid where multiple currency-counting machines broke down, investigators revealed that the stash belongs to an organized crime syndicate linked to absconding stone and sand baron Tulu Mondal.