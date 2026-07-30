/Maharashtra FDA launches new guidelines: Government to prohibit sale of junk food near schools

Published: Jul 30, 2026, 14:42 IST | Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 14:42 IST
The Maharashtra FDA has introduced new guidelines aimed at restricting the sale of junk food near schools to promote healthier eating habits among students. The initiative seeks to reduce children's access to foods high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats while encouraging nutritious alternatives in and around educational institutions. The move is part of broader public health efforts to combat childhood obesity, improve nutrition, and create a healthier school environment across the state.