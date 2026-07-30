/Ukraine Strike | Japan Quake | England Wildfire | Kharge Attack & Market Rally | World News

In today's top world news: Ukraine says a Russian missile strike killed at least six people in Kryvyi Rih, firefighters battle a massive wildfire on England's Suffolk coast, Iran releases footage alleging a US strike on a family home, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attacks the government's anti-paper leak bill, Japan's earthquake death toll rises to 34, Indian markets extend gains despite global uncertainty, and Stephen Fleming is appointed England's Test head coach as Joe Root returns as captain.