/US-Iran Conflict Escalates: Fresh Strikes, Missile Attacks and Rising West Asia Tensions

The conflict in West Asia has intensified once again as the United States launched a fresh wave of military strikes against Iran, following Tehran's missile attacks targeting American bases in Jordan. The renewed escalation comes after nearly a week-long pause in hostilities, raising fresh concerns over regional stability. According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the strikes were carried out in response to attempted Iranian attacks on US forces stationed across the region. Iran confirmed launching ballistic missiles toward US positions in Jordan, while the US said all incoming missiles were successfully intercepted.