/Poland: Images from the Site Show the Huge Impact Crater

Published: Jul 30, 2026, 19:57 IST | Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 19:57 IST
A Russian missile has reportedly crashed in Poland, leaving behind a massive impact crater captured in newly released images from the site. The incident has heightened tensions as investigations continue into the missile's origin and the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Visuals from the scene show extensive damage and a large crater, highlighting the force of the impact. Polish authorities have secured the area while military and security officials continue their assessment.