/Tamil Nadu Signs Four Global MoUs, Attracts Major Investments and Nearly 3,000 Jobs

Tamil Nadu has signed four new Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading global companies and an international university, reinforcing its position as one of India's top destinations for foreign investment, advanced manufacturing, technology, and higher education. The agreements were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay at the Guidance Tamil Nadu office in Chennai and are expected to generate nearly 3,000 direct and indirect jobs. Among the major announcements: A Swiss company will establish its first Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Tamil Nadu. Germany's Nordex will open a new Research & Development Centre in Chennai. South Korean auto component manufacturer Motivelink will invest in a new manufacturing facility, supporting supply chains for Hyundai and Kia. The University of Western Australia will establish its first international campus in Tamil Nadu, further strengthening the state's higher education ecosystem.