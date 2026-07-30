/China's K-Shaped Economy Deepens as AI Boom Widens Regional Gap

China's economy is increasingly becoming a tale of two contrasting realities. While provinces driven by artificial intelligence, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, and exports are experiencing rapid economic growth, regions dependent on tourism, real estate, and traditional industries are struggling to keep pace. The latest provincial economic data highlights a widening K-shaped economic divide, with technology hubs such as Zhejiang, home to Alibaba, DeepSeek, and Unitree Robotics, outperforming the national average. Other manufacturing powerhouses including Shanghai, Anhui, and Shandong have also recorded strong growth, fueled by rising global demand for high-tech products.