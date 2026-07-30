/Teacher Shortage Exposed: Over 1 Lakh Schools Run by a Single Teacher

India's education system is under fresh scrutiny after the Central Government revealed that more than 1 lakh schools across the country are functioning with just one teacher. Responding to a question in Parliament, the Ministry of Education disclosed that 1,08,043 schools currently operate with only a single teacher, highlighting the scale of teacher shortages in several states. According to the official data, Andhra Pradesh has the highest number of single-teacher schools, followed by Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh. At the other end of the spectrum, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Delhi, Ladakh, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Kerala reported the fewest such schools.