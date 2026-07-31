/Commonwealth Games 2026: Neeraj Chopra reaches final, Tharanga, Nadeem also through

India's Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has secured his place in the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after a 79.61m effort in a challenging qualification round. Despite cold temperatures and unpredictable winds at the venue, Chopra finished fifth and comfortably advanced to the medal event. The final promises a thrilling contest with top throwers including Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, Sri Lanka's rising star Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, Keshorn Walcott, and Anderson Peters also making the cut. With three Indian athletes in the final, the country will be hoping for a strong medal performance in the javelin event.