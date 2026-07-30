/Apocalypse! Wildfires threaten nuclear sites | Europe is burning | flames reach military sites

Europe is battling a severe wildfire crisis as another heatwave intensifies conditions across the continent. Fires in France have approached strategically important facilities linked to the M51 nuclear missile programme, Rafale fighter production and missile manufacturing. Sensitive equipment has been moved and some facilities evacuated or closed as a precaution. In Britain, a major wildfire near Sizewell B nuclear power station has also triggered evacuations in the surrounding area. Meanwhile, three firefighters have died battling wildfires in Greece. The European Union is warning that the threat could shift towards Greece, Italy and Central Europe as extreme heat, drought and strong winds continue to fuel fires. The fires have not destroyed the strategic facilities, but their proximity highlights a growing challenge for Europe: protecting critical infrastructure as extreme weather becomes increasingly severe.