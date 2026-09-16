/Tamil Nadu politics: Three DMK leaders booked for controversial remarks against CM Vijay

Tamil Nadu Police have registered cases against senior DMK leaders—including Nilgiris MP A. Raja, Harbour MLA P.K. Sekar Babu, and Rishivandhiyam MLA Vasantham Karthikeyan—following allegations of defamatory and derogatory remarks made against Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and Law Minister C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar. The FIRs were lodged across Saidapet, North Beach, and Kallakurichi police stations based on complaints filed by TVK functionaries following statewide DMK demonstrations.