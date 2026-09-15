Drought slows ships on Panama Canal

The Panama Canal, a crucial global trade lifeline, is facing mounting pressure as drought reduces the water available to operate the waterway. Intensifying dry conditions have forced authorities to consider limiting the number of ships crossing the canal, raising concerns for global trade, shipping costs and supply chains. At the heart of the crisis is a changing climate, with El Niño contributing to unusually dry conditions. As water levels fall, the Panama Canal’s struggle highlights how extreme weather can disrupt one of the world’s most important shipping routes.