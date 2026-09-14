LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Iran: Houthis make their decisions based on their own interests

Iran: Houthis make their decisions based on their own interests

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 21:20 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 21:20 IST
Iran says the Houthis make their own decisions based on their interests, highlighting the complex relationship between Tehran and the Houthi movement in Yemen.

Trending Topics

trending videos