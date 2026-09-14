Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
BRICS 2026
Latest
Gravitas
World
India
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Opinions
videos
Photos
TV Show
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
Iran: Houthis make their decisions based on their own interests
Iran: Houthis make their decisions based on their own interests
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Sep 14, 2026, 21:20 IST
| Updated:
Sep 14, 2026, 21:20 IST
Iran says the Houthis make their own decisions based on their interests, highlighting the complex relationship between Tehran and the Houthi movement in Yemen.
Trending Topics
iran
houthis
yemen
wion
trending videos
Nepal Flash Floods: At least 1,050 dead And 118 Nepalese rescued from disaster zone
BRICS Summit 2026: Chinese President Xi accompanied by high-level delegation
BRICS Summit 2026: Iran's Pezeshkian praises PM Modi at BRICS
Osama Bin Laden ‘planned’ to target India, CIA reveals dozens of declassified documents
BRICS Summit 2026: Zahra Pezeshkian discovers Indian heritage at BRICS Bazaar
BRICS Summit 2026: Global leaders of BRICS nations attend main open session
BRICS Summit 2026: Trump wants to weaken BRICS, but maybe doing the opposite
BRICS Summit 2026: China urges strategic dialogue with India
BRICS Summit 2026: Iran’s push for BRICS finance
BRICS Summit 2026: China controls over 60% of global rare earth mining output
BRICS Summit 2026: Modi-Xi meeting to test India-China reset after border tensions
BRICS Summit 2026: Bharat Mandapam features one of India's holiest shrines
BRICS Summit 2026: New Delhi declaration adopted with full consensus, a diplomatic win for India
How Trump has empowered BRICS: Sanctions and tariffs may be his best recruitment tool
BRICS Summit 2026: Fuel prices in the war zone
BRICS Summit 2026: 30+ countries seek BRICS membership
BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi warns weaponising critical minerals, tech hampers progress
BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi, Xi reach key consensus on ties, China to assume BRICS chairmanship in 2027
BRICS summit: India faces delicate Iran-UAE diplomatic test
BRICS Summit 2026: Consensus on joint declaration, diplomatic win for India
PM Modi's BRICS vision: Growth, green development and a stronger global south
BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi addresses Day 2 of 18th BRICS summit
BRICS Summit: New Delhi declaration adopted with full consensus, big diplomatic win for India
BRICS Summit 2026: BRICS nations adopt joint declaration with consensus
Al-qaeda releases video of Osama bin Laden's son seven years after reported death
BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi gifts a Russian translation of the 'Thirukkural' to Putin
Migration protests return to Portsmouth as rival demonstrations face off
BRICS Summit 2026: Russia-India-China grouping never formalised
BRICS Summit 2026: Rivals in West Asia, partners in BRICS, UAE, Iran, and Saudi delegations in Delhi
BRICS Summit day 1: New Delhi declaration adopted with full consensus, big diplomatic win for India
BRICS 2026: Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim sings Bollywood classic at BRICS dinner
BRICS Summit 2026: Special BRICS session on 'inclusive global governance'
BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi to hold bilateral with leaders of 7 nations
9/11 attack anniversary: The day that changed America forever
Satya Niketan horror: Who is responsible?
BRICS Summit 2026: Top world leaders in New Delhi; West Asia war casts shadow on BRICS Summit
BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi says India and Iran should pursue win-win strategy
BRICS Summit 2026: Global leaders arrive for final session Of BRICS summit
BRICS Summit 2026: Leaders of BRICS nations to attend main open session
BRICS Summit 2026: 'Nature is a mother,' PM Modi prepares bilaterals with 7 nations
Russia-Ukraine war: Lavrov says Russia will not halt the Ukraine war during peace talks
BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi to hold bilateral with leaders of seven countries
Ramanathaswamy temple takes centre stage as PM Modi welcomes world leaders at BRICS
Houthis launch cross-border strike on Saudi Arabia as Yemen war escalates
BRICS Summit 2026: Chinese president Xi Jinping departs from New Delhi after attending BRICS summit
BRICS Summit 2026: Iranian president's daughter explores crafts, culture at BRICS Bazaar
Iran-backed houthis hit Saudi Arabia hard, tighten grip on Red Sea shipping
Russia-Ukraine war: Putin burns Dnipro to Zaporizhzhia to Odesa
Saudi vs Houthis: Saudi's civil defence says Houthis targeted mosque in Jazan