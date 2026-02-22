/Grammy-Winning Band Tinariwen Thrills New Delhi At India Jazz Project

Grammy-winning Tuareg band Tinariwen recently wrapped up their India tour, bringing their signature blend of desert blues and rock to audiences in New Delhi. Performing as part of the India Jazz Project, the band captivated enthusiastic crowds with their powerful stage presence and hypnotic sound. In this exclusive coverage by WION’s Samarpita Das, catch the highlights from their electrifying performance and hear the band share their thoughts on music, inspiration, and their connection with Indian audiences.