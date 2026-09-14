/India-China reset: Will diplomatic thaw reflect along lac?

According to the Ministry of Defence's latest annual report, India and China are experiencing a gradual diplomatic and military stabilization along the northern frontier. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) has scaled back its troop presence along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), maintaining 10 combined arms brigades near the border alongside equal reserves in traditional training areas. While the report characterizes the border situation as stable, the Indian Army maintains a robust, high state of readiness across all sectors to meet any contingency.